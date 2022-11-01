DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

LPG cylinder prices slashed: Here are the new rates

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slashed price of 19-kg commercial LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinder. The price is cut by Rs.115.50 per cylinder. With this latest price revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,744 in New Delhi. It was at Rs 1,859.50 in Delhi.

Earlier on October 1, the price were reduced by Rs 25.50. This is the sixth consecutive reduction in prices since May 19, 2022. Domestic cooking gas cylinder price will, however, continue to remain steady.

