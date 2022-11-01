Massive fire break out in a factory in Delhi’s Narela; Flames doused off; 2 killed

New Delhi: Two people have died and a few others have been shifted to a hospital after a massive fire broke out in a footwear factory in the national capital’s Narela. Two persons who lost their lives aged 30 to 35 years, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

According to the Delhi Police, information about the fire at E-909, industrial area of Narela was received at around 9.35 am after which a total of 10 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control and two-three people are suspected to be trapped inside.

They further said that all the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and are currently stable. The officials are suspecting a few more persons to be trapped inside the smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on September 23, a fire had broken out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Narela, which was later brought under control with the help of fire tenders.