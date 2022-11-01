Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims

Riyadh: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has extended the Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims. The period is extended to 90 days from 30 days.

Umrah pilgrims can travel within the country during the 90 day period. Pilgrims do not need another tourist visa to travel across the country. They can move between Makkah and Madinah, or any other city around the country, by train, bus or car during their stay.

Pilgrims can transit through any local or international airport during their stay. Umrah pilgrims must register in the Nusuk application for Umrah permits. Pilgrims should have a valid visa whether it is a travel or Umrah visa to enter Saudi Arabia.