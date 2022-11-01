‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, the sequel to 2019’s ‘Shazam!’ has wrapped filming

The 2019 film ‘Shazam!’ sequel, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ has finished filming. David F. Sandberg, the movie’s director, posted a picture of Zachary Levi’s superhero flying through the air with a lightning strike behind him.

The movie’s initial release date was set for December 16. However, it was postponed, likely to avoid competing with James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ which routinely tops the box office.

The legendary comic book character Shazam (also known as Captain Marvel) made his film debut in the original. He is actually a young child who gains the powers of the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and transform into an adult all-powerful superhero with lightning abilities.

The kid, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), can utter the word ‘Shazam!’ and can become the superhero. When in the superhero form, Shazam gets the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren also star in the sequel.

The script was written by Chris Morgan and Henry Gayden. In the follow-up, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler as Kalypso, Anthea, and Hespera, respectively, the daughters of Atlas, cause tension for Shazam and his newly discovered family members.

On March 17, 2023, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will be released.