UAE based air carrier announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced new flight service. The airline will operate service connecting Abu Dhabi with Kuwait City.

Also Read: Aeroflot announces new flight from India

The new route is its 5th key destination in the GCC. Tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just Dh99. Passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, with which they can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.