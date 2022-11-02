After Sachin Pilot’s ‘interesting’ comment, Gehlot says, ‘Party discipline must’

As party head Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot participate in a new round of hostility and trade insults, it appears that the cinders of the recent Rajasthan Congress crisis are still burning, posing a threat of igniting a fire. On Wednesday, Sachin Pilot remarked that it was ‘interesting’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will praise the CM. In response, Gehlot urged Congress leaders to ‘maintain discipline’ and avoid making political statements.

Pilot spoke to reporters in the morning and said, ‘It’s interesting that the PM praised the CM yesterday. It must not be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Gulam Nabi Azad in the Parliament and we all saw what happened.’ Additionally, he urged the Congress high command to penalize those Rajasthani officials who withdrew from a Congress legislature party meeting in September as a sign of support for Gehlot.

A short while later, Gehlot responded to Pilot’s remarks by saying: ‘AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has asked [party leaders] not to put out statements. We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline.’ ‘The party’s focus should be on retaining the government in Rajasthan. It is our objective to bring the Congress government back to power. We have given good governance and brought so many schemes into the state, which has never happened before. We have started working towards retaining the state on good governance,’ he said.

The two Rajasthani Congress heavyweights are at war, making it difficult for newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge to avoid a recurrence of the crisis the party faced in September.