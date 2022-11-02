Arvind Kejriwal says, LG obstructing government schemes, mohalla clinics, schools are next targets

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of impeding AAP government programmes and schemes on Tuesday, in a hint of the growing animosity between the two sides.

Speaking at a press conference in this city, Kejriwal claimed that Saxena had insulted the two crore residents of Delhi by ‘abusing’ him. According to a statement from the LG office, the lieutenant governor has never once been ‘abusive’ in his communications with the chief minister.

‘Even in matters of procedural impropriety, deliberate lapses and apparent misdemeanour in matters of governance affecting the people of Delhi, the LG has conveyed his views in writing, in a most dignified, proper and parliamentary language,’ read the statement.

Kejriwal claimed that his government’s mohalla clinics and schools will be the next targets without mentioning any individuals, but assured the public that ‘your son will stand as a shield.’

According to the AAP government, the LG has not yet given its approval for the extension of the free yoga lessons offered through the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme after October 31. However, according to sources in the LG Secretariat, Saxena’s office had not received any documents from the government requesting approval to continue the programme.

Kejriwal said, ‘I have noticed that the kind of language used by the LG is very unfortunate and abusive at times. However, I have no problems with it. Arvind Kejriwal is not important, what the LG says to Kejriwal is not really the issue.’