BJP alleges, Trinamool Congress MP Dev took Rs 5 crore from cattle smuggling accused

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, has claimed that actor-politician Dev got Rs 5 crore from Md Enamul Haque, the main accused in a multi-crore cross-border cattle smuggling ring.

The BJP leader claimed that Trinamool MP and Bengali actor Dev (Deepak Adhikari) used the earnings from the crime in Enamul to finance a movie. Suvendu Adhikari said, ‘There was a transfer in his account. He took the money for making the movie. I’m just saying, but he’ll show it.’

Anubrata Mondal, the TMC Birbhum District President and close adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in August in connection with the 2020 cattle smuggling case.

Suvendu Adhikari launched his attack shortly after BJP Kharagpur MLA Hiran Chattopadhyay said that Trinamool Congress MP Dev hardly ever visited Ghatal, his constituency. ‘When Ghatal gets submerged in rainwater, he keeps diving in the sea with his girlfriend in the Maldives,’ the BJP MLA had said.

Actor Dev responded to Chattopadhyay’s remark by saying he opposed of personal attacks and that his fans were aware of his work history. The verbal fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP comes before of the West Bengal panchayat elections in 2023, giving a sneak peak into what will be a bitter discussion between the two parties.