Child rights organisation notifies Delhi government to close schools till pollution levels drop

The Delhi administration received a letter from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stating that the schools are open despite the alarming air quality index (AQI) values in the nation’s capital.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality has been worse in the last several days and is now considered to be ‘severe.’

In a letter to the chief secretary, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo urged him or her to take immediate action.

Kanoongo also requested the Delhi administration to take into account closing schools in the children’s best interests until the nation’s capital’s air quality improves.

The nation’s capital has resembled a gas chamber as a result of rising pollution levels. Breathing problems and on-going headaches are two common complaints.

The leading organisation for children’s rights claimed to have given the situation significant consideration and voiced worry about how children’s health may be impacted by the ‘bad’ air quality.

Gopal Rai, the environment minister for Delhi, has unveiled 10 plans of action to reduce air pollution in the capital.

The AQI readings in various regions are continuously monitored by the state government. In addition, many locations are undergoing construction and destruction in an effort to reduce pollution.

Gopal Rai says, 586 teams visit these locations everyday to ensure compliance and conduct routine inspections of construction sites.