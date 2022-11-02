ED seizes the assets of the assassinated mobster Vikas Dubey and his aides, totaling Rs. 10.12 crore.

According to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached 28 moveable properties worth Rs 10.12 crore belonging to murdered gangster Vikas Dubey and his cronies (PMLA). Over two years ago, the UP Special Task Force shot and killed Dubey.

The investigative body ED had started a money laundering investigation based on a FIR that the Uttar Pradesh Police had filed.

The properties were purchased using the illegal proceeds that the accused produced, according to the ED.

‘Properties worth Rs. 10.12 crore that were bought in the names of Vikas Dubey and his family, Jaikant Bajpai and his family, and his acquaintances were discovered throughout the course of the investigation. These assets were obtained from the illegal activity proceeds Vikas Dubey generated. He and his assistants were implicated in a variety of crimes, including organised crime, land mafia, corruption, and misappropriation of money intended for the Public Distribution System (PDS), among others’ ED released a statement.

One of the eight police officers reportedly killed by Dubey and his friends was a deputy superintendent of police. Over two months after the encounter that cost Dubey’s life, on September 14, 2020, the ED submitted a complaint under the PMLA.