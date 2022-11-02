Emirate in UAE announces changes to real estate ownership law for expats

Sharjah: Sharjah has launched changes to real estate ownership law for expats. His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. (2) of 2022 on the amendment of Law No. (5) of 2010 on real estate registration.

As per the new rule, the right to own real estate in Sharjah is limited to persons who are citizens of the UAE and citizens of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. The right of ownership may be granted to others according to the following:

1-Ownership with the agreement of the Ruler.

2-Transferring by inheritance by virtue of a legal notification.

3-Assignment by the owner to one of his first-degree relatives in accordance with what is specified in the executive regulations of this law.

4-Ownership in real estate development areas and projects in accordance with the regulations set by the Council.