In Nashik, Government employee found dead at home, investigation underway

At Nashik, a man, 38, was found dead at his home. His wife had taken their children to her parents’ home to celebrate Diwali, so he had been living alone at home for the past three days.

The victim, a government worker named Sanjay Vasantrao Waykande, was found dead inside the home. When his wife returned home, she found the body there. Once the police arrived, the body was sent for an autopsy, which confirmed Waykande had been strangled to death.

The Panchavati police have opened a murder investigation and a case has been reported, according to a police official.