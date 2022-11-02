Iranian ‘attack threat’ puts US, Saudi Arabia on ‘high alert’; Report

According to information exchanged between the two countries, which suggested that Iran could be preparing for an approaching strike in the Middle East, the United States and Saudi Arabia have increased their level of alertness, according to a Tuesday Wall Street Journal story. As a result of the warning, the National Security Council has said that while it is concerned about the impending threat, it will aggressively take defensive action if the assault occurs.

‘We keep in close communication with the Saudis via military and intelligence channels because we are worried about the threat environment’. In a statement, the government organisation stated, ‘We won’t think twice about taking action to protect our interests and those of our regional partners’.

The forthcoming strike might take place ‘soon or within 48 hours,’ according to one of the three unidentified US officials who verified that the intelligence was exchanged. Although no US consulates have yet responded or provided instructions in the Middle East, both the US and Saudi Arabia are still on high alert. According to Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the press secretary for the Pentagon, US military authorities ‘are worried about the threat scenario in the region’.

‘We often communicate with our Saudi partners to learn about any information they may have to share on this topic. However, we have previously stated—and I’ll reiterate it—that we will reserve the right to protect and defend ourselves, whether our personnel are stationed in Iraq or somewhere else’, Ryder added. Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, added his thoughts on the alert and stated that the US was ‘concerned about the danger picture’.

US-Iran relations are tense!

The warning comes as the United States maintains its criticism of Iran for its role in the suppression of anti-hijab protestors and the deployment of Iranian drones in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, two of the largest issues facing the globe at the time. Additionally, the warning coincides with Iran’s reprisal after it accused the US and other competing countries of inciting unrest in its country.

The conflict is being fueled by sanctions the Biden administration has placed on Iranian officials as retaliation for the brutal crackdown on demonstrators who took to the streets after Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly and later passed away in custody.