Man dies in MP’s Sagar police station, parents suspect conspiracy

After being arrested for running with a woman he was dating, a man in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, suspiciously died in a police station.

The man, according to the authorities, hanged himself using a cloth he found in a guard room. The deceased’s father, Raju Patel, disputed with the police’s claim and said that they had conspired with the girl’s family.

Before being taken to Sagar by the police, Ritesh Patel was arrested in Bhopal while travelling with a girl. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, where medical staff declared him dead.

A magisterial inquiry has been formed to look into the situation more thoroughly. According to Ritesh’s father, when he last saw his son, he didn’t have any underlying medical issues.

Following a judicial investigation into the alleged hanging incident, SP Tarun Nayak stated that additional action would be taken.