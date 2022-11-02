Misguided: SC rejects request to prevent Justice DY Chandrachud from taking oath as Chief Justice of India

An appeal to stop Justice DY Chandrachud from swearing in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9 has been rejected by the supreme court.

A plea submitted by Mursalin Asijith Shaikh was examined by a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

The bench stated, ‘We believe the entire petition to be misconceived.’

The CJI informed the petitioner’s attorney that the court would hear the matter if it had any substance. The attorney responded by requesting that the court make its decision based on written arguments. The court declared, ‘This matter was indicated for urgent listing in the morning. The attorney who brought up the matter at 12:45 was given permission to present arguments due to the nature of the remedy requested in the petition. At 12:45 PM, the matter was scheduled for admission before us. After hearing the arguments, we believe there is no justification to consider the full petition because it is flawed. We reject the complaint.’