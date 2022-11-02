School closed in 7 districts of TN in heavy rain, 2 died

Tuesday witnessed two persons die in rain-related incidents, which caused flooding in the city and the surrounding areas of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A woman died after a wall fell, while one man was electrocuted.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Chennai and the nearby districts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, even though the rain stopped on Wednesday morning.

Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, two locations in districts located in the Cauvery delta zone, could also get significant rainfall. It is warned against fishermen going out to sea.

In the meantime, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, and Chennai schools and institutions would be closed because of inclement weather. According to the news agency ANI, all schools and colleges in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram, and Chengalpattu would also be closed.

From 8.30 am yesterday until 5.30 am today, Chennai recorded up to 126.1 mm of rain. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts that on November 2, Chennai will see heavy to very heavy rains, and the following few days would bring similar conditions to nearby districts including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

‘Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three hours,’ Chennai RMC said.