Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower today. The concern over outcome of US Federal Reserve’s rate announcement and guidance on future rate hikes influenced investors.

BSE Sensex fell 215.26 points or 0.35% to end at 60,906.09. NSE Nifty declined 62.55 points or 0.34% to settle at 18,082.85. The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company and Axis Bank. The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Wipro.