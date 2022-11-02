‘Will break your knees’: SFI workers threaten college principal for misbehaving!

In response to alleged mistreatment of a student, members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student branch of the ruling CPI(M), were seen threatening the college’s principal in Thrissur. As the principal was being threatened with having his knees broken, the student body employees were captured in the process. A kid with scalp psoriasis, according to the SFI staff, had his headgear taken off by the administrator forcibly. Surveillance cameras caught the entire event on tape. According to the video, there were police officers there when the event happened.

‘I’ll break your knees’. After approaching the principal’s office at the Maharajas Technological Institute in Kerala’s Thrissur, SFI activists headed by district secretary Hassan Mubarak urged him to leave. P Dileep, the principal, reported the incident that happened on October 25 to the police yesterday.

The administrator forcibly removed the cap of a kid who had scalp psoriasis, sparking outrage among the student body, according to a Facebook post by the SFI Thrissur district secretary. The student said that the physicians had instructed him to wear a headgear to protect himself from sunlight and dust.

Six persons, including the SFI district secretary for Thrissur, have been named in a complaint that has been filed. They were charged with criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and assault or criminal force to prevent a public worker from doing his duties in accordance with Sections 447, 506, and 353, respectively, of the Indian Penal Code.