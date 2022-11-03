DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company opens new visa screening centre

Nov 3, 2022, 07:15 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new disease prevention and screening centre at Mushrif Mall.  Seha opened  the new visa screening centre to  provide convenient and easy access to medical residency procedures, including fast track and regular visa screening services.

Also Read: Akasa Air announces new domestic flight service 

The centre accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients. It will remain open 7 days a week from 9am to 7pm. For more details about Seha’s visa screening centres, visit dpsc.seha.ae. One can also book an appointment through the Seha Visa Screening Mobile app.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 3, 2022, 07:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button