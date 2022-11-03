Abu Dhabi Health Services Company opens new visa screening centre

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new disease prevention and screening centre at Mushrif Mall. Seha opened the new visa screening centre to provide convenient and easy access to medical residency procedures, including fast track and regular visa screening services.

The centre accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients. It will remain open 7 days a week from 9am to 7pm. For more details about Seha’s visa screening centres, visit dpsc.seha.ae. One can also book an appointment through the Seha Visa Screening Mobile app.