Aircraft wing crashes into KSRTC bus in TVM; 5 injured

Balaramapuram: The wing of a disassembled aircraft crashed into a Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, injuring the driver and four others.

Four trailers carrying the scrap parts of a deconstructed aircraft were en route to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. The incident happened on National Highway near Thaikkapalli between Balaramapuram and Vazhimukku at 1 am on Thursday. The trailer was carrying the engine, wings and tyres of the retired plane. The driver of the trailer miraculously escaped from the accident spot and the police were unable to move the vehicle. A driver from one of the other trailers later moved the vehicle.

The plane that crashed into the bus was an Airbus A320 that was stored near the hangar unit of the Thiruvananthapuram airport since 218 as it was retired after 30 years of flying. The aeroplane was used by engineering students to study its functioning for the past four years. After discovering that it can no longer be used for the purpose, authorities decided to sell it for scrap. It was put on auction and Hyderabad resident Joginder Singh bought the aeroplane for Rs 75 lakh. The plane was dismantled and was being taken in four trailers.