CPI(M) MP A M Ariff injured in a car accident in Cherthala

Alappuzha: CPI(M) leader and Member of Parliament from Alappuzha, AM Ariff, was injured in a car accident in Cherthala on Thursday. The incident happened near KVM Junction at around 11:45 AM.

The car driven by Alappuzha MP rammed into the rear of a trailer. He was the sole passenger in the car. The MP was trapped inside the car due to the impact of the crash, and the fire brigade reached the spot and pulled him out. Police also reached the spot.

Later, he was rushed to a private hospital in Cherthala. As per reports, his condition is currently stable. He suffered injuries to his leg, and the front part of his car has been heavily damaged.