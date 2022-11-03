FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar issues updated Covid-19 protocol for foreigners

Doha: Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has issued revised Covid-19 protocols for foreigners visiting the country during FIFA World Cup 2022. The grand football event will be held in the Gulf country from November 20 to December 18.

Earlier the country lifted the pre-arrival Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to enter the country. Mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad has been lifted. However, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Qatar must undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in the country.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company opens new visa screening centre

As per the revised guidelines, Citizens and residents are no longer required to take a Rapid Antigen test (nor PCR) upon their arrival in the country. Also, visitors entering Qatar are not required to pre-register on the Ehteraz health application prior to arrival.

But it is mandatory for individuals to present the health status of the Ehteraz application when entering public and private healthcare facilities in Qatar. Visitors can download Ehteraz app via Google Play, Apple App Store, or any online search engine.

For this, the traveller must have the following:

SIM card from one of Qatar’s service providers (Ooredoo or Vodafone) or an international SIM card.

Mobile internet connection

The smartphone should support Android 6, newer versions or IOS 13.5 and later versions.