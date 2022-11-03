German heiress wants $4.2 billion worth of inheritance ‘taxed’!

Who wouldn’t want to inherit a billion-dollar fortune? The Austrian Marlene Engelhorn, who received a sizable inheritance from her well-off grandparents, isn’t thrilled about it. Engelhorn hopes that the full sum will be taxed away, even though the majority of people would kill to be in her position.

The German heiress, according to sources, has expressed her ‘annoyance’ over the money that would be given to her after her grandmother’s passing last month. From the family’s long-running chemical company business, Engelhorn has inherited a sizable wealth. The fantasy scenario, according to the 30-year-old heiress, is that she gets taxed, she told the New York Times.

She said inherited money should be taxed instead of going to a charity that solely interested one person. Engelhorn is a founding member of the wealthy group ‘Tax Me Now,’ which seeks to redistribute wealth in Germany and Austria by raising taxes on the wealthy. The heiress is in favour of hefty inheritance taxes, mostly because she feels that because the money wasn’t earned by the inheritor, it should be dispersed fairly.

Austria, where Englehorn resides, eliminated its inheritance tax in 2008, according to the New York Post. According to a Forbes article, the chemical corporation BASF, founded in 1865, is the source of the multibillion dollar enterprise owned by her family. The estimated net worth of the family is USD 4.2 billion. The heiress reportedly was raised in a mansion in Vienna and went to French-language schools.