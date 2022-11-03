‘If one example is shown’: Kerala governor challenges Kerala CM over political interference!

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, was publicly challenged by state governor Arif Mohammad Khan to provide one instance of his political meddling. The governor also stated that if the CM could provide just one example, he would step down. Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala, denied CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim that he meddled politically in the selection of university vice chancellors.

‘They keep saying I’m doing this to get RSS members. I shall resign if I have used my power to nominate even one individual who is not a member of RSS. If he is unable to provide evidence, will CM Vijayan be willing to step down?’ pushed back at the governor. ‘The CM claims I am leading a parallel administration while they claim to be enhancing the educational system, How? By hiring relatives of CPIM leaders who are untrained or underqualified for positions at institutions’, said Governor Arif Khan.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan openly challenges CM Vijayan to show one example of political interference by him. Offers to resign if one example shown — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2022

Gold smuggling case | For one month, I returned every file relating to the University… There is a 'Laxman Rekha' for everybody. CM not responding to the call of the Governor is crossing 'Laxman Rekha'… people in CM office were patronising the smuggling: Kerala Gov Arif M Khan pic.twitter.com/9pDFwXs4Rt — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

The governor further criticised the CM for the gold smuggling scheme, saying, ‘I notice that smuggling operations are patronised by the Chief Minister’s Office. I have a right to intervene if the state government, CMO, or those close to CM are implicated in smuggling operations. There are matters in which I must intervene’, he said. ‘ I didn’t make any accusations (about Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan). The secretary for CM was let go. Without CM’s knowledge, was he patronising those connected to the case? Then, it speaks about CM’s capacity’.

‘I gave back all of the University’s files for a month. Everyone has their own version of ‘Laxman Rekha’. People in the CM office were patronising the smuggling, and the CM not responding to the Governor’s call was violating ‘Laxman Rekha’. Arif Khan, the governor, claimed ‘The case filed by the seven vice chancellors to overturn the show-cause notice that the Kerala governor served on them today will be heard by the Kerala High Court in the interim’.