IIM Ahmedabad is revamping its website, logo and old campus in preparation for its future expansion plans

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) today unveiled two significant initiatives in accordance with its future growth ambitions.As part of the IIMA Board of Governors’ growth objectives, the institute shared two decisions with the institute- launching a redesigned website and a new logo, as well as re-constructing some parts of the old campus.

These measures were undertaken inorder to support campus infrastructure expansion and maintain the safety of residents on campus, both of which are essential to the institute’s growth goals.

IIM-A was searching for a means to reinvent its website and refresh its visual identity, which is represented by its logo, in response to societal change. The IIM-A brand idea of ‘Simple, Bold, and Global’ is embodied in the new website.

Additionally, the logo was updated after consultation with and consideration of comments from pertinent parties. The updated logo aims to conjure and channel trust, authenticity, and legacy through a more vivid and dynamic company identity by highlighting a strong connection to Indian culture.

There have been talks and consultations on this subject throughout the past 20 years, as well as reports written by nationally and internationally renowned experts.

In December 2020, after consulting with alumni and faculty, the board finalized the decision after initiating the consultation process. The Institute will not restore any of the faculty blocks, classroom complexes, and dorms other than D15 in accordance with the decision.