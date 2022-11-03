Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike the interest rate has influenced investors.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,836.41, lower by 69.68 points or 0.11%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,052.70, down by 30.10 points or 0.17%. The overall market breadth of BSE was marginally positive, as 1,800 shares advanced and 1670 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were SBI, Titan Company, UPL, Bharti Airtel and HUL. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, Wipro, HDFC, TCS and Infosys.

On the BSE, around 100 stocks touched a 52-week high. This includes on ITC, South Indian Bank, Granules India, UCO Bank, Tube Investments of India, Canara Bank, Karnataka Bank and Cochin Shipyard. On the other hand, Relaxo Footwears, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Symphony, Cyient and Intellect Design Arena, touched their 52-week low on the BSE.