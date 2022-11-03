The Indian Army gives 4 explosive detecting canines to the Cambodian military ‘from India, with love.’

In an effort to further develop their bilateral ties, the Indian Army has given the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) four bomb detection canines.

According to a release, the dogs were trained by the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps.

The Indian Army trained RCAF soldiers to handle these canines for four weeks prior to transferring the specialist dogs. From September 26 through October 23, the instruction took place at the RVC Center in Meerut.

In 2016, four canines were accepted for donation once the COVID pandemic had stabilised, and 15 dogs were given to the Cambodian military. The RCAF then requested that dog handler training take place in India prior to the transfer of the dogs to the Indian Army.

On October 24, the RCAF soldiers and the four canines were successfully airlifted by a commercial jet from New Delhi to Phnom Penh.

