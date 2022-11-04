According to Thushar Vellappally, the claims are false and that haven’t had any calls with MLA’s

Thushar Vellappally, the leader of the BDJS, claimed that the accusations made against him by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao were unfounded and that he had never communicated to Telengana MLAs.

He remarked on Friday, ‘Those who make the charges should supply proof to prove them. I have neither met nor spoken to any Telangana MLA.’

He claimed that he often interacts with people from many regions of the nation and that neither his political leniency nor his party affiliation are of concern to him. He said that the image of him and Home Minister Amit Shah had been lifted from his Facebook page. He continued by saying that anyone can access the photo because it was posted publicly.

The BDJS leader said, ‘we will see,’ in response to a question concerning Rao’s claim that he will sue Tushar.

According to Rao, Thushar was responsible for ‘Operation Kamala’ (also known as ‘Operation Lotus’ ), which the BJP allegedly used to oust opposition lawmakers.

Rao said the intention was to offer them Rs 100 crore. He was referring to the recent arrest of three people for allegedly attempting to bribe four TRS MLAs to defect to the BJP.

Rao claimed that the Operation also sought to unseat the governments of Rajasthan, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh. Rao promised to show the opposition leaders and top judges on the High Court and Supreme Court the video footage.