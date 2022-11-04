Asian Squash Team Championships: India creates history by winning gold

Kuwait City: In squash, the team India wrote new history by winning gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships. This is the maiden gold medal for Indian team. The Indian men’s team led by Saurav Ghosal defeated Kuwait by ‘2-0’ in the finals.

For India, Ramit Tandon defeated Ali Aramezi by ‘11-5, 11-7, 11-4’. Saurav Ghosal beat Ammar Altamimi by ‘11-9, 11-2, 11-3’. The third match between Abhay Singh and Falah Mohammad was not played as the tie had been decided following wins for Tandon and Ghosal.

The Indian team had won silver medals on the 2 previous occasions of the Asian Squash Team Championships. The Indian team had defeated Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei in the group round. Indian men’s defeated Malaysia in the semi-finals by ‘2-1’.

The women’s team settled for the bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Results: Men: Final: India beat Kuwait 2-0 (Ramit Tandon beat Ali Aramezi 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Saurav Ghosal beat Ammar Altamimi 11-9, 11-2, 11-3).