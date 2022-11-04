Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces grand prize worth Dh30 million

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has launched a grand prize worth Dh30 million. The popular raffle draw also launched a weekly electronic draw with a cash prize of Dh1 million.

Participants will also be eligible to win a second prize of Dh1 million, along with multiple other exciting cash prizes on offer. The draw will be hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport,

Participants can buy tickets at www.bigticket.ae. The draw will run from November 1 to November 30, 2022. Each ticket purchased guarantees the buyer entry into the Grand Prize 30 Million series 264 draw.

The dates for the weekly draws are as follows:

Buy on November 1–9, e-draw date November 10

Buy on November 10–16, e-draw date November 17

Buy on November 17–23, e-draw date November 24

Buy on November 24–30, e-draw date December 1