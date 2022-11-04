‘Blood bath’ begins; Twitter lay offs employees across business sectors!

As the new era of Twitter begins under the ownership of Elon Musk, the ‘blood bath’ has begun at the company’s headquarters. The microblogging platform temporarily closed its offices on Friday, informing the staff that they would get an email letting them know if they would be retained or not. A sizable number of Twitter employees were let go in India as part of the global employment cuts, including those in the engineering, sales and marketing, and communications sectors. The country’s policy on severance pay for employees who are laid off is still unclear, according to sources.

Indian media sources quoted a source (a Twitter India employee), who indicated the lay-off had started. Under the condition of anonymity, the employee informed the Indian news agency PTI that some of his or her coworkers had already received emails informing them of the layoff. On the other side, the human resources division also sent an email to those who were kept. One such email, which said that it was issued to ‘ensure that today’s personnel decrease does not harm your employment,’ was released by the Indian media source India Today.

The e-mail that was sent to those who were ostensibly retained also stated that the billionaire Elon Musk met with a number of staff members, clients, partners, policymakers, and Twitter users and that he will soon speak with everyone about his vision for the business. The social networking corporation sent emails to its personnel informing them of the downsizing decision. Reuters was able to get a copy of the email received on Thursday, which stated: ‘In an effort to set Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the arduous process of decreasing our worldwide staff on Friday’.