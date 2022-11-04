Bribery case; CBI arrested three military engineer service officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three officials from the Military Engineer Services (MES) in Bhopal on Thursday in connection with an alleged Rs 1.10 lakh bribery case. Assistant Garrison Engineers (AGE) J John Kennedy, RS Yadav, and junior administrative assistant Arun Singh were among those detained by the MES.

The case came to light after the CBI received a complaint against John Kennedy and Yadav, who worked in the office of a Garrison Engineer (GE) at MES in Bhopal. Despite his tender work being in order, the complainant claimed that the GE raised a recovery of Rs. 7.93 lakh for his firm.

According to the complaint, when the complainant approached the GE about the recovery, he was told to speak with the two AGEs. They had demanded an excessive sum of around Rs 1,15,000 (approximately 3% of the tender value). The complainant was also informed that if the amount was not paid, recovery would be made from him.

The CBI set a trap for the accused and arrested them while they were accepting the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the accused’s office and residence, as well as the GE, and incriminating documents were recovered.

Aside from the documents, approximately Rs 5,47,100 in cash was recovered from John Kennedy’s home.

In addition, searches were conducted at the home of one of the accused in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. All of the arrested accused persons will appear before the special judge for CBI cases in Bhopal.