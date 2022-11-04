Emirates Airline suspends flights to and from this country

Dubai: Flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline suspended flights to and from Nigeria. The suspension was imposed over its blocked funds in the African country.

This is for second time that the Dubai based airline is suspending flights to and from Nigeria. Earlier in August this year, the airline suspended its operation in the African country. It resumed the services 7 weeks ago.

‘Emirates has continued to actively seek a solution for the repatriation of the remainder of its blocked funds in Nigeria. We were encouraged by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts of reviewing our request, and considered that this critical issue would be swiftly resolved with the subsequent clearance of our remaining funds. However, Emirates has yet to receive an allocation of our blocked funds to be repatriated. Without the timely repatriation of the funds and a mechanism in place to ensure that future repatriation of Emirates’ funds do not accumulate in any way, the backlog will continue to grow, and we simply cannot meet our operational costs nor maintain the commercial viability of our operations in Nigeria,’ said the air carrier in a statement.

Emirates has a blocked fund of more than $85 million. In August, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said foreign airlines have not been unable to repatriate $464 million from Nigeria.