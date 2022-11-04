Emirates Airlines to resume full schedule to this destination

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates airline may resume all of its 49 flights per week to South Africa by May next year. Earlier in September the air carrier announced additional flights, with 3 daily flights to and from Johannesburg from March 2023, 2 daily services to Cape Town from February 2023 and 2 more flights to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 2022.

‘The reintroduction of the new flights between Dubai and the Emirates’ three gateways in South Africa will enhance our schedule to 42 weekly services versus the 49 flights we had weekly pre-pandemic,’said Emirates Senior Vice President- Commercial Operations Africa, Badr Abbas.