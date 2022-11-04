Everything to know about James Cameron’s sci-fi epic ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ directed by James Cameron, will be released next month. The epic sequel to 2009’s ‘Avatar’ transports viewers to Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon in the Alpha Centauri System.

After 13 years, ‘The Way of Water’ is released. Everything we need to know about the film is as follows:

Creative team

Cameron’s creative team returns to direct ‘The Way of Water.’ He also collaborated on the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Story

The story and plot details are currently scarce. But we do know that the film will follow the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they face new challenges and embark on new adventures. Cameron has challenged franchise fans to guess the plot.

Cast

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

Runtime

The ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ runtime has reportedly been revealed, and it is quite long. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron’s return to the big screen and the sequel to his blockbuster 2009 film ‘Avatar’ will be three hours and ten minutes long – or 190 minutes.

Release

The film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be released on December 16, 2022.