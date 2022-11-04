FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar to allow entry for fans without tickets

Doha: Qatar has relaxed entry rules for football fans during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. As per the new guidelines, ticketless football fans will be allowed to enter the country from December 2 when the group stage ends.

Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card before travelling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter Qatar. Non-ticketed fans can apply for their Hayya Cards to enter the country through the Hayya platform or Hayya mobile app from today.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director General of the Operations of the World Cup announced that a metro train will run every 165 seconds to transport fans over a period of 21 days, and besides this, 3,600 buses will be in operation for daily transportation during the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Qatar is expecting more than 1.2 million football fans during the mega event.