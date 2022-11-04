Frozen foods that one should avoid buying!

Walking down the grocery aisle and putting every delicious food item in the cart may appear to be the ideal shopping goal. We are frequently tempted to buy ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, or cold cuts, whether because of the packaging, the alluring placement, or the ease of cooking.

But did you know that there are some foods that you should never buy frozen? Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Broccoli

Broccoli is the most commonly purchased leafy green vegetable. Although the exotic vegetable appears clean, large and vibrant, it loses flavour and texture when frozen. Hence, it is best to avoid burying it frozen and instead purchase it from a local market.

Strawberries

Culinary experts suggest buying this berry only during the season. This is because strawberries are porous in nature, become oversaturated with water and disintegrate during the process of freezing, which ruins the taste, texture and is filled with excess liquid.

Herbs

Cold packed or frozen herbs lose their efficacy and flavour during the freezing process, and because they are packed together, they are more likely to rot quickly inside the bunch. Finally, additives are used to extend the shelf life of products.

Burger patties

Purchasing burger patties and nuggets from cold chain stores may appear to be the simplest way to enjoy some delicious homemade burgers. However, you will be surprised to learn that they are loaded with additives such as modified starches and emulsifiers. Aside from that, overfreezing reduces the flavour and eliminates the natural texture.

Mushrooms

It gets super easy to buy a clean frozen pack of mushrooms from the supermarket. But have you ever observed that right after thawing the frozen mushrooms it turns all mushy and soggy.