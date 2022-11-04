Kitchen ingredients that are like slow poison

In the course of daily cooking, we frequently overlook how each ingredient on the kitchen shelf can affect our health and well-being. But did you know that certain common cooking ingredients are no less than a slow poison, causing lifestyle disorders that can be fatal?

White Sugar

This kitchen staple adds sweetness to tea, coffee, shakes and sweet treats, but you’ll be surprised to learn that an excessive intake of this common ingredient can gradually lead to an insulin imbalance, leading to Diabetes. According to one study, eating too much refined sugar can lead to obesity, inflammation, and cardiac problems, to name a few.

Salt

This inseparable ingredient is also a slow poison when consumed in excess. This is because salt has sodium and an increased intake of salt can impact blood pressure level, which may increase the risk of cardiac diseases and strokes. As per experts, the daily intake of salt should be less than 5 milligrams of sodium per serving.

Oil

It is impossible to cook without oil, but excessive use of oil in daily cooking may increase the risk of heart disease, fatty liver, and stroke. Excessive consumption of fried and oily foods may result in obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. No more than 3 tablespoons should be consumed.

White Flour

White flour has been a staple for centuries, but what if we told you that it is also the source of your digestive issues such as constipation, indigestion, bloating, and even Celiac disease? Gluten in flour adheres to the intestinal walls, affecting the process of bowel movement and causing digestive and gut problems.