Necrophiliac man, jailed for life, admits of sexually abusing 101 female corpses

London: A hospital electrician serving a full-life sentence in Britain for two murders and dozens of acts of necrophilia has admitted to sexually abusing a total of 101 female corpses. David Fuller, 68, appeared in court Thursday via video link and pleaded guilty to 12 new counts of sexual penetration of a corpse related to 23 victims, along with four counts of possession of extreme pornography.

Fuller, former hospital electrician from East Sussex, was sentenced to a whole-life term, the British equivalent of life in prison without the possibility of parole, last year after he pleaded guilty to killing and then sexually assaulting two young women, 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce months apart in Kent, southeast England, in 1987. He also pleaded guilty to 51 other offences relating to 78 victims in mortuaries between 2008 and 2020.

At a hearing at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, Fuller admitted sexually abusing a further 23 dead women in hospital mortuaries, including 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse, bringing the total number of victims to 101. Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said statements from victims’ families were being prepared for when Fuller is sentenced next month. ‘There are many family members of the victims who would like to attend court in one way or another, some of whom who would wish to read their victim personal statements to the court’, he added.

On sentencing him for murder last year, judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said that Fuller appeared to be living a ‘mild and ordinary life’, but ‘in seclusion… committed acts of the deepest darkness’. ‘Having killed two young women who were full of the promise of life you became a vulture, picking your victims from among the dead, within the hidden world of hospital mortuaries which you were left free to inhabit, simply because you had a swipe card’, she added.

Police who searched his home found he had filmed himself carrying out the attacks at the two mortuaries where he had worked in electrical maintenance from 1989. The offences include the sexual penetration of a corpse, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse and taking indecent images of children.

With the help of new DNA evidences, Fuller was arrested for the cold-case Kent murders in December 2021. His sick penchant for necrophilia only came to light when cops investigating the homicides discovered his home videos showing the suspect sexually abusing corpses at mortuaries. The evidence found dated back to 2008, when digital camera devices were becoming more widespread, but police believe the true scale of Fuller’s offending may never be known. The government announced an independent inquiry into how Fuller’s crimes went undetected for so long.