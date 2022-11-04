Pasta’s shelf life has been successfully extended by scientists. Here’s why it’s a significant breakthrough

New research has resulted in a game-changing increase in the shelf life of pasta. Scientists accomplished this through the use of a unique ingredient and a novel form of packaging.

Even though this may appear to be insignificant research, it has significant implications for the significantly problematic issue known as ‘food waste.’

The study successfully extended the shelf life of pasta by 30 days. Its shelf life was previously between 30 and 90 days if stored properly, but thanks to the addition of ‘good’ bacteria, it has now been extended to 120 days.

As per the research paper published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, this breakthrough can have ‘potential benefits on the economy and on the environment, spurring innovation in existing production models.’

It employs a film that is less permeable to oxygen and has an atmosphere of 40% carbon dioxide to 60% nitrogen, as opposed to conventional packing, which has an atmosphere of 20% carbon dioxide to 80% nitrogen.

In addition, a multi-strain probiotic mixture or bioprotective cultures (BCs) were added to the pasta dough.

The product when refrigerated at 4ºC outlasted pasta packaged conventionally, which over the 90 days storage period showed growth of visible mould, reports Guardian.

Researchers report that the data obtained hints that the bioprotective cultures (BCs) can also be used in other types of cereal-based products and that this may even have possible implications that viable microorganisms in the food can have potentially positive effects on the gut microbiota of consumers, however, this would have to be explored.