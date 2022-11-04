Safar officials say, after November 5, Delhi will be free of pollution

According to officials from the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring system, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), Delhi will likely see some relief from pollution after November 5.

On Thursday, Anand Vihar in Delhi had an air quality index of 460, Nehru Nagar in South Delhi had a reading of 433, and Sirifort had a reading of 423. The overall AQI in Delhi, according to Safar, was 396, just a few notches below the severe category.

Dr.Gufran Beig, director of Safar, stated that significant relief is possible as of the evening of November 5, when pollutants will be dispersed very well due to local winds.

‘The air quality will remain in the severe category, though some improvement can be expected,’ said Dr. Beig.

According to Dr. Beig, stubble burning constitutes nearly 38% to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. ‘It is the season’s highest. It may be slightly lower tomorrow (Friday)’ He stated.