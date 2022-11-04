Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. This for the third week in a row that the domestic benchmark indices ending higher. BSE Sensex rose 113.95 points or 0.19% to close at 60,950.36. NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points or 0.4%to end at 18,117.15.

About 1997 shares have advanced, 1356 shares declined and 129 shares are remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and JSW Steel. Top losers in the market include Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, BPCL, Cipla and HDFC Life.