Thalassery man brutally kicks 6-year-old migrant boy for leaning on his car; Nabbed under murder charges

Kannur: After the shocking video of a youth’s brutal attack on a six-year-old migrant boy surfaced, police officials arrested a man from Kannur under murder charges. The accused is Shihshad, a native of Ponniam Palam, and the incident took place at Thalassery on Thursday. Sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code were slapped on the accused, Thalassery ACP Midhun Raj said. Section 308 is a non-bailable offence.

He attacked Rajasthan native Ganesh (6) who was playfully leaning on the man’s car parked on the roadside. It is reported that the child suffered a severe back injury. The boy was shocked after the attack. The visuals also show a woman accompanying the man get into the car without consoling the boy. Some people who noticed the inhuman act rushed to the man and questioned him. But he justified himself and left the place immediately. In the video, Sihshad was seen kicking a migrant boy who was leaning on his car. The cruel act of the youth made headlines soon after the CCTV visuals come out. Police have arrested Sihshad. Police informed that they arrested the youth and slapped non-bailable charges including attempt to murder. His car was also seized following the arrest. Police took the action after the CCTV visuals of the incident went viral.

The boy Ganesh is a member of the family who migrated to Kerala in search of a job. Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman KV Manoj Kumar responded to the incident and informed that the commission will intervene. He asserted that if necessary the commission will make arrangements to provide medical care to the boy. Though the Thalassery police nabbed the accused on Thursday night, he was released soon after. He was taken into custody on Friday morning. The police have also taken his car into custody. ‘The incident is shocking. Strict action will be taken against the accused’, Education Minister V Sivankutty said.