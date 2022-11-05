26 sailors remain in prison, including Vismaya’s brother; Guinea refuses to release them

Conakry – A group of 26 people, including Malayalees, who were detained by the Guinean navy in West Africa are in desperate need of help and have no option to escape. The ship they were working on was impounded by the Guinean Navy at the request of the Nigerian Navy. The shipping business paid the ransom, but they were not released. All of them are currently being extradited to Nigeria.

Among the prisoners is Vijith ,brother of Vismaya , who is the victim of dowry harassment in Kollam. The Norwegian-based freighter Heroic Idem arrived at Nigeria’s AKPO facility on August 8 to carry crude oil. The crew observed a boat approaching the ship while waiting at the terminal. They were wrongly assumed to be pirates, and the ship was quickly redirected. The Nigerian Navy arrived only after the Guinean Navy encircled the ship and imprisoned the crew.

The inquiry was conducted in the manner of a ship sent to steal crude oil. Three Malayalis are among the 16 members of the Indian crew, including Vismaya’s brother. There are ten foreigners. Following a lack of findings from the inquiry, the Guinean Navy requested a $200,000 ransom from the cargo business. After the corporation delivered it, it was thought that release would be possible. However, the crew and ship are currently being handed over to Nigeria. Only a significant involvement by nations like India would make liberation feasible.