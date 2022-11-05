3 including 2 DRG jawans killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Two jawans of the District Reserve Group (DRG) and a locally-raised security personnel, died on Saturday after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a trailer in Chhattisgarh’s Konta Deng area, barely 2 km from the district headquarters. The deceased jawans were identified as Padam Muya, a resident of Bodiguda and Mausam Subba, a resident of Banda base camp.

Bastar IG P Sunderraj said, ‘The two DRG Jawan met with a road accident along Sukma-Kerlapal National Highway and succumbed to injuries. Both of them were posted at the Kerlapal police station. They were going to their house in the police line from the police station when the accident occurred. Both of them were on a motorcycle and were hit by a trailer’.

As soon as word of the accident reached the district police, ASP Kiran Chavan and SDOP Parmeshwar Tilakwar rushed to the spot. According to eyewitnesses, it was a mistake by the trailer driver that led to the accident. Both the driver and trailer operator fled the spot in the wake of the accident, an eyewitness informed.