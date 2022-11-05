32,000 girls converted to Islam and handed over to ISIS as slaves:’The Kerala Story’

The teaser of the much awaited movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is out. The story, which was directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, centres on the fate of females who have been transported to the Islamic State after being converted. ‘My name was Shalini Unnikrishnan and I aspired to become a nurse and help mankind,’ the girl who starts the teaser says. ‘I am currently Fatima Ba, an Afghan prisoner who is a terrorist for the Islamic State. I’m not alone myself. Similar to me, 32,000 females have been converted and buried in the Yemeni and Syrian deserts. In Kerala, a dangerous game is being performed in the open to turn regular girls into feared terrorists. Is there nobody to stop them? This is my story and the story of those 32,000 girls. This is The Kerala Story’.