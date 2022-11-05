Ayurvedic firm commits investment fraud by defrauding people of Rs 30 lakh

The directors of an Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing business are accused of putting forth a fake investment scheme and scamming about a dozen people out of Rs 30 lakh. By promising the victims high returns on their investments, the con artists enticed the victims.

Bharat Shirkar, a 49-year-old resident of Malad East who works for a security firm, filed a complaint, which led to the investigation being started. Shirkar’s relative introduced him to Deepak Energy Conservative Private Limited, an Ayurvedic medicine manufacturer and distributor with offices in Malad.

When Shirkar contacted the company, he was informed that it ran a number of investment schemes through which it had attracted investors and paid them a healthy return on their investments. According to the FIR, Shirkar was informed that if he put 1.68 lakh in the company’s investment scheme, he would receive a total of 3 lakh in 30 monthly instalments of 10,000 each.

Shirkar made the decision to invest in the plan and acquired a personal loan from a bank to do so. He made an 8.40 lakh investment from 2019 to 22. Shirkar regularly received the payments up until June of this year, but thereafter, a police officer claimed, the corporation started skipping out on repayment.

Shirkar followed up on the issue with corporate officials, who promised to restore all of his money and asked for time to do it, but Shirkar never received his money back. The officer added, While following up on his matter, he discovered that several other persons were similarly defrauded by the firm.