‘BJP is so afraid of losing elections’: Manish Sisodia lashes out after ED raids PA’s house, arrests him

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the BJP is so afraid of losing elections that they raided his house and when they did not find anything, the ED raided his personal assistant’s house and when they did not find anything there too, they arrested him.

‘They got my house raided based on false FIR, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted a raid at my PA’s house and when they didn’t find anything, they arrested him. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election’, he tweeted.

Earlier on October 17, Sisodia was summoned to the CBI headquarters in the national capital where he was quizzed for nine hours. While speaking to the media after the summon at his residence, Sisodia alleged that the case against him was intended not to probe any scam but to ‘make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi’. ‘I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told ‘Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?’…I said I won’t leave AAP for BJP. They said they’ll make me CM’, he alleged.

However, the CBI refuted all such allegations and said that the examination was carried out in a ‘professional and legal manner’. It affirmed that the investigation will continue as per the law. In August, the enforcement agencies conducted searches on Sisodia’s official residence among several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22. Other accused are Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; director of Buddy Retail Amit Arora, and Dinesh Arora; authorised signatories of Mahadev Liquors Sunny Marwah, Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries diverted ‘illegal’ gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. This allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer, said the FIR, which has been instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.