How to Choose the Best Chicken at the Market

Our reliance on purchasing meat and fresh produce from stores has grown over time, and so has our confusion. Do you know why? The culture of processed meats or pre-cuts has supplanted traditional methods of purchasing chicken from a butcher shop.

But can we be certain of the quality and additives? Here are some helpful hints to remember when purchasing chicken online or in a store to ensure its freshness.

If the chicken is pinkish in colour and does not have a lot of fluid oozing out, you can be sure that it is fresh. Excess fluid in packaged meat indicates that the meat has been immersed in water. Once this fluid is removed the chicken turns mushy and soggy.

The texture of freshly cut meat/chicken is firm but slightly soft. Simply press the body to see if it returns to normal. The meat is then fresh and ready for consumption.

The colour and appearance of the chicken will reveal a lot about its quality. For example, if the chicken is pale grey in colour or appears pale, the meat isn’t fresh.

The easiest way to judge the quality of chicken from a packaged tray of meat is to smell it. If the chicken smells normal after opening the package and has no odour, it’s safe to eat.

The process of bulk cutting may leave some bruises, but if you observe black or greenish spots then chances are that the chicken is either contaminated or is not fresh. In case of frozen meat cuts these spots are often hidden as they can also be some infections.