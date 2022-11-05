India to face Zimbabwe tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Sydney: In cricket, Team India will face Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match at the Super 12 stage in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). If South Africa and Pakistan win their remaining games, then they will enter the semis and India will be knocked out. To enter the semi-finals, a win is necessary for India.

Possible playing XI:

India:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe:

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani